The Kiwi-born actor gave a cheeky reply when asked how much he was paid for the film. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Crowe has hit the big screen again with his latest film, The Pope’s Exorcist and aside from it being a huge success, it appears to have landed the star a big paycheck.

While appearing on 2Day FM’s breakfast show, the New Zealand-born star who portrays Father Gabrielle Amorth in the supernatural thriller had a cheeky reply to a question about how handsomely he was paid.

“From a financial perspective, if you want specifics, I was amply taken care of, and if you want more specifics on the ongoing – there’s a kiss at every turn,” he said laughing.

“I’ve been in the business for a long time, and one of the things that I’ve always made sure of is because I know the type of commitment I give to something, I like to get paid to work.”

The radio hosts then pressed the 59-year-old actor if he meant a peck or a pash when he said “kiss at every turn” earning a laugh and a rather explicit reply from the star.

Russell Crowe in The Pope's Exorcist. Photo / Supplied

“Oh my lord it’s not like that at all because there are other people you share it with,” he said before playing into their cheeky question, “So, it’s more like group sex.”

Crowe also revealed how he feels about the response the film has received since its release in cinemas earlier this month. The film has made over double its US$18 million (NZ$29.3m) budget earning $54 million ($88m) at the box office so far.

Speaking to the radio hosts, the star said he is “glad” people are responding to the film and spoke about his character who is based on a real-life man that lived at the Vatican and was said to have performed over 60,000 exorcisms.

“They have seem to have fallen in love with the character and I was having a lot of fun playing the character, but you never know if people will get it or will you look like an idiot,” he said.

“So far, I have only heard positive ticks from people.”

It comes after the star made his first red carpet-appearance with his new girlfriend.

The star, 59, appeared at the premiere of his new movie Poker Face in Italy last October with Britney Theriot, 39, on his arm.

The pair walked the red carpet together, posing for photos with their arms around each other, reports Page Six. The pair kept the PDA to a minimum but were clearly taken with each other, smiling as the actor kept his hand around her waist.