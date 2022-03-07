Shane Warne was Sharon's dream man throughout the iconic Aussie series Kath and Kim. Video / Nine Network

Shane Warne was Sharon's dream man throughout the iconic Aussie series Kath and Kim. Video / Nine Network

Russell Crowe posted a moving farewell tribute to Shane Warne overnight, revealing one of their last dinners together surrounded by loved ones.

The Oscar winner and Souths co-owner, who was Warne's first pick to play him in a Hollywood film, took to Twitter to remember their "last dinner at Crown".

"Gold medalists, billionaires, fastest gun in the world. Oscars. Amy when she was a baby shark," Crowe said of the moment.

"Lots of love Shane."

Gold medalists, billionaires, fastest gun in the world. Oscars. Amy when she was a baby shark.

Our last Crown dinner.

Lots of love Shane . pic.twitter.com/RaTRe5cIAc — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 7, 2022

After the "devastating news" of Warne's death, Crowe said earlier the cricket legend was a "genius player, grand company, loyal friend".

"Having a hard time accepting it," Crowe wrote.

Warne had built up a bromance with Crowe, a fellow cricket lover who was his first pick to play him on the big screen ahead of Chris Hemsworth or Leonardo DiCaprio.

"He's [Crowe] such a quality actor, has done a lot of different roles," Warne told the Herald Sun in 2019.

"Chris Hemsworth is killing it and he's an Aussie from Victoria too. I think we should have Margot Robbie too. We could have the All-Australian affair."