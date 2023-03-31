Russell Crowe couldn’t help but take a cheeky swipe at the 'Titanic' star for only dating women under the age of 25. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Crowe couldn’t help but take a cheeky swipe at the 'Titanic' star for only dating women under the age of 25. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Crowe couldn’t help but poke fun at notorious ladies’ man Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history while appearing on radio this morning.

Chatting on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie breakfast show, the Gladiator star, 58, took a cheeky swipe at the 48-year-old, mocking his penchant for dating models under the age of 25.

The playful dig was sparked by Ritchie as Crowe was discussing the awards circuit with her and co-hosts Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and Michael “Wippa” Wipfli.

During the chat, the former Home and Away star recalled Crowe had previously introduced her to DiCaprio during one awards ceremony at The Star in Sydney many years ago. They just could not pinpoint the exact year.

“Okay, well, that would have been when you were older. But not older than 22,” Crowe joked, to which 44-year-old Ritchie and her co-hosts collapsed in fits of laughter.

Clearly, Crowe was taking a dig at the Titanic star, who is notorious for only taking an interest in women aged in their early 20s.

New Zealand-born Crowe is not the only one who has mocked DiCaprio’s apparent dating requisite. Last August, the internet had a field day when DiCaprio split from his actress girlfriend of four years Camila Morrone, just weeks after her 25th birthday.

Prior to Morrone, the actor dated other young models, including Gisele Bündchen, who he split from in 2004 when she turned 23. He went on to date Bar Refaeli, but they too called it quits when she turned 25 in 2010. Next batter up was German model Toni Garrn, but again they were dunzo in 2014 when she turned 22.

Nina Agdal was also among his exes – they dated for two years before parting in 2018 when she was 25.

He appeared to have broken his own pattern with reports late last year that he was dating model Gigi Hadid, who is 27.

But their relationship seems to have fizzled before it became substantial, and in recent months DiCaprio has been linked to 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani.

GN 🌙 especially to Leo DiCaprio who is now dating the 19 year old goddess of youth. He now has a full 6 years of dating her before she gets too old. Love that for him. True love at its finest.



Fun fact: she was negative 7 years old when Titanic came out. Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/DErtZ7aSYo — PrimeTime ☕️ (@prime_eth) February 6, 2023

Like Crowe, English author and comedian Caitlin Moran took the opportunity to throw a cheeky jab at the notorious womaniser.

“I feel like he has Titanic trauma. He’s dating women like he’s still the age he was when he shot it, and he’s ALWAYS on holiday on a yacht.,” she recently commented on social media. “This year, Titanic became too old for Leonardo DiCaprio to be in it.”