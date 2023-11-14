Russell Brand addressed the serious allegations in a video posted on YouTube and Twitter (now known as X). Photo / YouTube

Concerns about Russell Brand were raised to the BBC while he was employed as a radio DJ, the corporation said as it continues to investigate complaints.

The broadcaster revealed in an update that a total of five complaints had now been made about the comedian’s behaviour while he hosted radio shows from 2006 to 2008.

This follows two new complaints that have been made to the BBC in the past two months, since a review of his time at the company was launched in September.

It comes after four women alleged in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches that the comedian and presenter sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

Brand, who worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes, has strongly denied the allegations.

In an update published on the BBC’s website on Tuesday, the nature of the two new allegations about Brand are not specified, but they are understood to relate to his workplace conduct and are not of a serious sexual nature.

It reads: “Some others have also come forward to share their observations and to raise general concerns about that period.

“It is also clear from audience feedback that there was a wider concern about the tone and content of some of Russell Brand’s shows.”

The other three allegations about Brand were made to the corporation before he was publicly accused in September of multiple sex offence allegations by four women.

Brand has denied wrongdoing and insisted that while he was promiscuous at the time, all sexual acts were consensual.

The broadcaster’s update says the complaints include “allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including urinating in bottles in a BBC studio; alleged inappropriate use of BBC cars and further allegations of conduct in and around the studio falling below the standards expected of someone engaged by the BBC”.

Two individuals raised complaints and concerns between 2006 and 2008, when Brand was employed at the corporation, and again after he left the BBC.

The complaints also include an allegation of misconduct in Los Angeles in 2008, where Brand is alleged to have flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show.

Peter Johnston, BBC’s director of editorial complaints and reviews, is conducting the review into Brand’s behaviour at the time, including whether managers knew about any allegations and what action they took.

Insiders previously told The Telegraph that complaints about Brand prior to his dismissal from the corporation over “Sachsgate” were never reported to a more senior executive than the head of Radio 2.

The comedian was sacked in the wake of the scandal over lewd prank calls he made with the presenter Jonathan Ross to actor Andrew Sachs relating to Brand’s relationship with his granddaughter.

Review ‘not a straightforward task’

Johnston said in the update that his work was “in no way complete” and that he “cannot yet reach any conclusions”, saying the review into Brand’s behaviour was “not a straightforward task”.

“For example,” he wrote, “the BBC did not maintain a centralised record of staff complaints regarding bullying and harassment (including sexual harassment) at the time.”

He added that it appears no disciplinary action was taken against Brand during his time working for the broadcaster, but that audience concerns raised were related to the “general tone, topics and language” of his radio programmes.

In the wake of the allegations, the Metropolitan Police and the Thames Valley Police are investigating the Get Him To The Greek actor.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court by an anonymous woman who accuses Brand of sexually assaulting a female extra in the city during the filming of the romantic comedy Arthur.

The allegation in New York City is understood to be the first brought against him at court.

Representatives for Brand have been contacted for comment by The Telegraph.