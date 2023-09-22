'Well, I’m going to f*** you': The comedian has been accused of another indecent assault. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: mention of sexual assault

Russell Brand has been slammed with another allegation.

A woman has claimed the comedian exposed himself to her and then proceeded to laugh about it on his BBC Radio 2 show afterwards.

The alleged assault occurred in 2008 when the accuser was working for a media company in the same building as the BBC’s LA office, reports BBC News. A few minutes later, Brand was heard laughing on air with his co-host Matt Morgan, who said the radio personality “showed his willy to a lady”.

Morgan revealed to the corporation that he was “not aware until now of the nature of this encounter”.

A BBC spokesperson shared in a statement to People that the BBC was “very sorry to hear” about the incident and that it is looking into the accusation as part of a bigger investigation into Brand’s behaviour during his time at the corporation.

Brand’s representative didn’t immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

On Thursday, the woman got candid about the assault in an interview with Nomia Iqbal, BBC News’ North America correspondent. BBC management was allegedly told about the incident in 2019 but nothing was formally done about it, according to the news outlet.

She told the BBC the assault occurred in June 2008 when Brand and his team came to the building to pre-record The Russell Brand Show for BBC Radio 2.

She alleges that while looking for sinus medication in a cabinet in the bathroom, she could feel someone behind her. When turning around, the “startled” woman saw a man’s groin in black pants and quickly realised the man was in fact Brand.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor started chatting to the woman, telling her: “Oh, I think you’re a bit alright. I think you’re a bit of alright.” He then said that he had decided to start addressing her as Betty.

When she replied that Betty wasn’t her name, she alleges Brand responded, “Well, I’m going to f*** you.”

“And I said, ‘No, you’re not.’” she revealed. The woman says that Brand then “pulled out his flaccid penis on his hand and served it to me as you would be serving me some food”.

“There was a bit of banter going on because I didn’t know what to do,” she went on. “And then by which stage his penis was put back into his pants. The door was closed behind him, I’m not sure whether he locked it or not but it was 100 per cent closed, and then all of a sudden there was banging, like bang, bang, ‘Russell you’re wanted, Russell you’re wanted in the radio studio.’ It took him a while to eventually open the door.”

The accuser revealed that she was left “stunned” by the experience and had, at first, laughed about it before wondering if anyone would believe her if she spoke about it. She added that she then messaged a BBC employee in the radio studio about the assault and they revealed that they knew what had happened because the comedian had spoken about it on air.

The statement written by BBC reads: “We’re very sorry to hear of these allegations and we will look into them. We are conducting a review to look at allegations of this nature and if the woman who has shared her story is willing to speak to us, we would be very keen to hear from her and anyone else who may have information.

“A key part of the review is to understand what complaints were made at the time, if there was knowledge of Russell Brand’s conduct while he worked on BBC radio, and what was done as a result, the statement continued.

“We will of course speak to the bureau team and anyone who was working there in 2008 as part of this.

“Further, the Director General has been very clear that some broadcasts from that period were, and are, inexcusable and totally unacceptable, and would never be aired today.”

The latest allegation comes after The Times and The Sunday Times, and Channel 4′s Dispatches published accusations of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse by six women, including one who said she was 16 at the time of their alleged relationship. The incidents reportedly happened between 2006 and 2013.

One woman accused Brand of raping her against a wall in his LA home in 2012, while a former friend claimed Brand sexually assaulted her in 2013.

Brand has denied all wrong-doing, saying in a clip on social media that he “absolutely” denied the “serious allegations”. He also called the claims “extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.