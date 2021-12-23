Rose Matafeo reveals she tested positive for Covid 19: 'Still can't taste coffee the same'

Starstruck official trailer. Video / BBC

Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo has revealed she caught Covid a few weeks ago - but still has lingering symptoms.

She shared on her Instagram stories this morning that she seems to have lost her sense of taste.

"Still can't taste coffee the same after recovering from Covid weeks ago," she shared.

"A luckily mild symptom but goddamn I miss tasting that morning java hit. Has it come back for anyone else?"

Rose Matafeo revealed that she caught Covid a few weeks ago. Photo / Getty Images

Matafeo isn't the only one to experience loss of taste as a result of catching Covid.

Loss of taste is one of the most common symptoms of Covid-19. Around 40 per cent of people who contract Covid lose their sense of taste.

Time Magazine reported earlier this year that a study had found around 80 per cent of those who lose their sense of taste or smell will recover it within six months.

But with long Covid, the symptoms can drag on and on.

The Kiwi actress and comedian is currently based in the UK, where her popular TV series Starstruck has just been renewed for another season.

It comes after Matafeo recently won praise for her acting from a major US media outlet.

Variety magazine praised Matafeo for her role in Starstruck and tipped her as one of the best actors of 2021.

The show, which was also written by Matafeo, follows 20-something Jessie (played by Matafeo), a millennial living in London, juggling two jobs and navigating the fallout from accidentally sleeping with a movie star.

"It's Matafeo, who also created the series, whose charisma ends up burning up the screen with her effervescent performance," Variety said.

"She makes it all too easy to understand why this celebrity, like this viewer, simply can't get her off his mind."

Co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, the second season will continue to follow Jessie's story as she navigates her romantic involvement with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Minnie Driver will return to her role as Tom's acting agent Cath.

Matafeo reacted to the announcement Starstruck would be returning in June.

She said she is "thrilled" that Starstruck is back for a second round, "because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back".