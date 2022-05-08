Kiwi actress and comedian Rose Matafeo poses on the BAFTAs red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Rose Matafeo may have missed out on a Bafta today, but she certainly entertained on the red carpet.

The Kiwi comedian was up for an award for the best female performance in a comedy programme for her role in romcom series Starstruck - however, it ultimately went to Sophie Willan for her role in BBC Two's Alma's Not Normal.

Representing New Zealand on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet, Matafeo took to Twitter to share a snap of her outfit.

Posing in a one-shoulder gold gown with a thigh-high split, she captioned the photo "there is no Dana, only Zuul" in reference to Sigourney Weaver's character in the original Ghostbusters movie.

Matafeo spoke out earlier this year after being nominated for the award, taking to Twitter to congratulate the other nominees.

"Congrats to these amazing nominees and thank you for using a clip of me eating chips," she wrote.

The show, which was also written by Matafeo, follows 20-something Jessie (played by Matafeo), a millennial living in London, juggling two jobs and navigating the fallout from accidentally sleeping with a movie star.

Co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, the second season continues to follow Jessie's story as she navigates her romantic involvement with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

there is no Dana, only Zuul pic.twitter.com/Qkos9Ytj8V — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) May 8, 2022

Sigourney Weaver's character Dana was possessed by Zuul in the original Ghostbusters.

The Baftas recognise and celebrate the very best in television craft and television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2021.

Matafeo was among six other females nominated in the category including Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Anjana Vasan from the hit show We Are Lady Parts.

In February, she sat on Graham Norton's couch, becoming the third ever New Zealander to do so.

On the show, Matafeo seemed fully aware of just how important her newfound platform is.

"This is a very popular show in New Zealand," she told Norton. "We've watched this for many years in New Zealand, we very much like it and we're very happy for me to be representing our country."