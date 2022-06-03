Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones are back on tour and have just debuted a live version of one of their classic hits. Photo / Getty Images

Iconic English band The Rolling Stones gave fans a special treat last night, debuting for the first time the live version of their classic song Out of Time.

The NY Post reports the Stones launched their 60th-anniversary European tour in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano arena where they delighted audiences with a surprise reappearance of the old hit.

It is the first and only time the single has ever been played live.

The song was originally recorded in 1966 before being added to the UK version of the Stones' album Aftermath.

The most commercially successful version of the song was a cover by Chris Farlowe that was released later that same year and produced by Mick Jagger.

After their first stop in Madrid, the band plans to visit 14 other cities as part of their European tour.

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour launched in Germany in 2017 and continuing for several years. The group had only played in just over a dozen US cities before the 2019 North American leg of the tour was put on hold for 16 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Group members Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75, resumed the tour last September without Stones drummer Charlie Watts who died in August 2021.

However, the trio revealed to the Los Angeles Times that Watts had been able to record some new music before his death.

"If everything hadn't gotten closed down, we might've finished the damn [album]," Richards said.

Jagger added: "We have a lot of tracks done, so when the tour's finished we'll assess where we are with that and continue."

"You haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts," Richards chimed in.