LAPD pushes a peaceful protester. Video / Michael Ade

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by police officers yesterday while participating in an abortion rights march in Los Angeles, reports the Daily Mail.

Video footage shows Sweetin, 40, - best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on Full House - approaching a line of armed LAPD officers who used visible force against the actress-turned-activist as she protested the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade.

Captured by a photographer, the actress is seen wearing black and toting a microphone as she joins a large group of protesters marching on a highway, one of many demonstrations taking place across America in response to abortion law changes in the US.

Sweetin narrowly avoided a more serious injury thanks to the help of her fellow protestors. Photo / Instagram @bellikemike

Photographer Michael Ade shared the footage of Sweetin's altercation to his Instagram, claiming in the caption the star was attacked by police while trying to peacefully lead a group of protesters away from the highway.

His post reads: "It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y'all doing?

"Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she's okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It's going to be a very long summer."

Speaking to TMZ, Sweetin shared she was unharmed following the clash and said she was proud of everyone who had shown up to protest.

She told the entertainment news outlet, "I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until all of us are free."

Following her comment, fans took to social media with an outpouring of support for the television star.

@ecareyo wrote "LAPD throwing Jodie Sweetin across the freeway for protesting…it's getting worse." Another user said " Nothing says all lives matter like the police throwing down @JodieSweetin who was just peacefully protesting in support of women having control over their own bodies."

In recent years, Sweetin has pivoted from acting toward social activism, using her social media platforms to advocate for causes such as women's rights, BIPOC justice and climate change awareness.