"I feel a need to apologise to her and she hasn't even been born,." Australian actor Liam McIntyre said of his unborn daughter after Roe v Wade was overturned. Photo / Getty Images

Australian actor Liam McIntyre has issued an "apology" to his unborn daughter amid the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn a landmark ruling, which will result in abortion rights being stripped from millions of women.

The 40-year-old Spartacus star, who has a 2-year-old son, Harrison, with his wife Erin Hasan, announced the wonderful news the couple were expecting their second child – a little girl.

But he said his excitement had been diminished by US abortion rights laws being overturned on Saturday, which had provided the constitutional right to abortions up until foetal viability since 1973.

McIntyre, who hails from Adelaide but is based in the US, wrote on Twitter: "I'm about to have a little girl in a few months. Because of choices I made, she's going to be American. I was excited to announce this news. Now I feel a need to apologize [sic] to her and she hasn't even been born," he said. "Women are incredible. Treasure them and empower them."

Over on Instagram, The Flash actor had another message for his soon-to-be daughter, saying he would do "everything in his power" to ensure she "knows her worth".

"I want her to know that in this uncertain and changing world, she will have a Daddy that will do everything in his power to fill her life with joy, ensure she knows her worth, and has every opportunity to shine, that she may go out and change the world in her own special way," he wrote, as he shared a photo of Harrison.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, McIntyre, who is best known for playing the lead role on the Starz television series Spartacus: Vengeance, hit out at the decision to overturn Roe v Wade, suggesting there was merit for a referendum.

Liam McIntyre and Erin Hasan. Photo / Getty Images

"So, if I'm following, this week 9 unelected people went 'what or who needs more rights? Guns … and what or who has too many rights, well that's easy – women'," he wrote.

"Regardless of individual merit, surely things like this merit referendums or something?!"

It comes after the court on Saturday voted 6-3, along party lines, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organisation, which involved Mississippi's attempt to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"Abortion presents a profound moral question," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion."

Justice Alito added: "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

US pop star Taylor Swift led the high profile reaction on social media, saying she was "absolutely terrified" as she shared a lengthy statement from former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who described her "heartbreak" over the decision.

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Glastonbury also became a political protest after the iconic festival kicked off in the UK this week, with singer Billie Eilish addressing the news during her headline set.

"Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US," the 20-year-old said. "I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer."

Meanwhile US singer Phoebe Bridgers implored the crowd to scream, "F**k the Supreme Court."