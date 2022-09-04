Armie Hammer is sheltering at a house owned by Robert Downey Jr. Photo / Supplied

Armie Hammer is "shacking up" in one of Robert Downey Jr's houses.

The 36-year-old actor had a spell in rehab back in 2021 after struggling to overcome alcoholism and is now said to be staying in a house owned by his fellow Hollywood star Downey Jr, 57, as he continues to conquer sobriety.

A source told PageSix: "He is shacking up in one of Robert's houses. He's sober and has been spending a lot of time with good friends and with his kids."

Meanwhile, the Call Me By Your Name star - who was married to journalist Elizabeth Chambers from 2010 until 2020 and has children Harper, 7, and 5-year-old Ford with her - is under investigation by the LAPD over alleged sex crimes, and friends are worried that a new documentary House of Hammer focusing on the case will "crush" him.

A source said: "He's sober and has been committed to that. His friends are nervous that the documentary will crush him. Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the House of Hammer documentary. He has an idea about what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career."

A trailer for the programme aired earlier this month, and included testimony from two women who were subjected to his sexual fetishes.

A text - apparently from Hammer to one of his alleged victims - sent to one of two women read: "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Courtney Vucekovich, one of a pair of women who claim the 35-year-old disgraced actor assaulted her, detailed the abuse she allegedly endured, saying that things started fantastically "but then things change" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time."

She detailed how the mention of cannibalism meant she spent ages "freaking out" and it was the only thing Hammer ever "wanted to ever talk about".

Courtney also claims she got a message from him that said: "I'm going to bite the f*** out of you" and photos of rope texted to her by him.

Of the rope, she said: "The ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles, and you're completely immobilised. I was closing my eyes until it ended."