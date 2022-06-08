Cole Sprouse. Photo / Getty

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has taken to Instagram with an eye-popping display, posting his bare bum in a completely nude mirror selfie.

Or so it seems.

The cheekily edited image sees 29-year-old Sprouse standing in a bedroom with his inflated backside out for all to see in the mirror positioned behind him.

Sure to grab the attention of his management, Sprouse quipped in the caption: "Good morning to my publicity team."

Fellow stars flocked to comment on the risque snap, with US singer King Princess writing, "Best thing u ever publicised."

Meanwhile, actress Lana Condor seemed slightly less impressed, posting, "No".

The official page of HBO Max even joined in on the fun, commenting, "Mooningshot," a play on the title of his film Moonshot. We see what you did there.

Moonshot co-star Mason Gooding also joked, "Hate to see you go, love to watch u leave."

Sprouse, who got his first role when he was six months old, made headlines in April for his comments on childhood fame, recalling how young women around him during his early career were "so heavily sexualised" by the industry.

Speaking to The New York Times, the Friends star said he has a "complicated relationship" with celebrity culture.

"The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualised from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there's absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences," he said.

"And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience."

Sprouse went on to defend his fellow actors who grew up in the same environment.

"When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we're not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma," he continued.

"So I'm violently defensive against people who mock some of the young women who were on the channel when I was younger because I don't feel like it adequately comprehends the humanity of that experience and what it takes to recover.

"And, to be quite honest, as I have now gone through a second big round of this fame game as an adult, I've noticed the same psychological effects that fame yields upon a group of young adults as I did when I was a child.

"I just think people have an easier time hiding it when they're older."