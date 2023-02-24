Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl half time show. Photo / AP

Fresh off her much-talked-about comeback performance at the Super Bowl earlier this month, Rihanna will sing at the Oscars awards ceremony on March 13, according to the New York Post.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that the Barbados-born artist, 35, will sing Lift Me Up - the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever theme song on the night of the awards.

Now pregnant with her second child, Rihanna wrote the hit song with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Tems.

The track has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, marking Rihanna’s first ever Oscars nomination.

Other nominees in the Best Original song category are Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman by Diane Warren, Naatu Naatu from RRR by MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski.

Hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, The Oscars will be held in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

Rihanna was the topic of every conversation following her electric performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13, where she announced her second pregnancy by revealing her baby bump.

The show featured a medley of her best hits from over the years, including Rude Boy, Umbrella and Work.

However, putting a damper on the musical spectacle, many social media users accused the Fenty Beauty owner of lip-syncing.

“Amazing how Rihanna is able to keep singing even when she puts the mic aside and doesn’t move her lips at all,” one viewer snarked.

“Too bad Rihanna is lip-synching,” another claimed, adding footage of her cover of Kanye West’s song “All of the Lights,” in which her lips and the lyrics don’t match up.

“You know I love you but that’s the worst lips sinc [sic] ever. OMG,” penned one person, while someone else wrote, “Lip-synching at the Super Bowl should not be allowed.”

On top of Rihanna’s performance, the Academy has promised that more performers will be revealed over the next few weeks, creating much anticipation for the 2023 Oscars.



