Ricky Gervais has upset the trans community with jokes in his new Netflix special, SuperNature. Photo / Getty Images

Ricky Gervais is under fire for his new Netflix standup special, SuperNature.

The star has landed in hot water after his hour-long special included jokes about the trans community and "old-fashioned women".

Near the beginning of the show the actor says, "Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women — you know, the ones with wombs. Those f***ing dinosaurs."

People Magazine reported the comedian continued on to say, "I love the new women. They're great, aren't they? The new ones we've been seeing lately,"

Adding, "The ones with beards and c***s. They're as good as gold, I love them. And now the old-fashioned ones [say], 'Oh, they want to use our toilets.' 'Why shouldn't they use your toilets?' 'For ladies!' 'They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn't a lady?' "

"Well, his penis.' 'Her penis, you f***ing bigot!'

Gervais continued on with his show but later circled back to his jokes about the transgender community admitting "Full disclosure: In real life, of course, I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights.

He said, "Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are. But meet me halfway, ladies: Lose the c***. That's all I'm saying."

Unamused viewers took to Twitter to air their grievances with the comedian with one writing, "Ricky Gervais knows it's easier to be transphobic than to be funny. Bigot comedy is dead easy to perform, you just confirm the hatred of the audience and then you get to go home. No jokes required."

Another said, "To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human."

However not everyone was upset and one transgender male tweeted, "I'm a trans guy. just watched supernature — f***ing hilarious,"

Adding, "The 'meet me halfway ladies, lose the c***' had me in stitches as someone who does cop a lot of that s*** irl your clarification that you believe trans rights are human rights was appreciated. comedic legend."

While one quoted Gervais, "just because you're offended, doesn't mean you're right."

This is not the first time Gervais upset the transgender community. In 2016 while hosting the Golden Globes he made a joke about Caitlyn Jenner – formerly Bruce Jenner.

The comedian referred to Jenner in his opening monologue, "I've changed. Not as much as Bruce Jenner, obviously. Now Caitlyn Jenner, of course. What a year she's had. She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn't do a lot for women drivers, but you can't have everything, can ya?"

People claimed the joke was transphobic, but Gervais hit back and insisted he would not say sorry.