Ricky Gervais has blown his top at the Oscars once again, criticising the annual awards ceremony in one of his famous Twitter unloads.

Gervais, who is perhaps best known for his incredible spray at dozens of actors while hosting the Golden Globes a few years back, took aim at the Academy for shamelessly showcasing the world's massive wealth inequality.

He highlighted the fact that each nominee was given a gift bag worth roughly three times the average American salary, amounting to around US$140,000 ($203,000).

Reports say 2022 nominees were given everything from a US$15,000 holiday, US$10,000 Botox treatment and up to US$25,000 in vouchers for home renovations.

Nominees were also given plot of land in Scotland so they can officially declare themselves Lords and Ladies of Glencoe.

Host Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Gervais has long written off ever hosting another awards night after going in hard against actors being "friends with Jeffrey Epstein" at the Golden Globes. He also hurled shame on celebrities lecturing the world on political issues, urging them to just collect their awards and "f*** off".

When probed on what he'd say if he somehow found himself on stage hosting the 2022 Oscars, the After Life star was characteristically blunt.

"I'd start with 'Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you're unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given'," the 60-year-old wrote on Twitter, applauding this year's "diversity" in reference to the 2016 boycott over supposed lack of representation among nominees.

'"I'm proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. F**k them."'

When asked if he'd be providing a running commentary of the evening's event, Gervais said he'd rather be sleeping.

This year's ceremony briefly showed a banner pledging support to Ukraine before swiftly changing gear to applauding millionaire celebrities for doing their jobs well.

Gervais is among several comedians who have slammed cancel culture in their industry, admitting he is "trying to get cancelled" with his new stand-up show Armageddon.

"One thing I've decided to definitely do, and can't wait to start on, is my new stand-up show," he told Heat Magazine in February.

"I'm treating it like it's my last one ever. It won't be, but I want to put everything into it. I want to try and get cancelled. No, I just want to go all out there."