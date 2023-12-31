Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona Valley has become a cherished end-of-year tradition. 30 December 2023 New Zealand Herald Photograph by George Heard

Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona Valley has become a cherished end-of-year tradition. 30 December 2023 New Zealand Herald Photograph by George Heard

REVIEW

Rhythm and Alps has just hit its 13th year, and as its annual 10,000 punters flocked to Cardrona Valley on New Year’s Eve, there was a buzz in the air, anticipation for what was about to be experienced.

But no one could quite prepare for the extraordinary performance from the act seemingly taking over New Zealand: Synthony.

For those who hadn’t seen the 60-piece orchestra in action, it may have seemed like a strange choice for the festival’s New Year highly anticipated countdown spot, and understandably so. Traditionally orchestras are for classical performances, but once the two-hour set had been and gone, there was mutual shock in the crowd.

Everything they thought they knew about orchestras had just been flipped on its head, especially when Synthony brought out the one and only Kaylee Bell for the ultimate midnight banger of Wake Me Up, originally sung by Avicii.

Since its 2017 debut, Synthony has become a very popular multi-city touring act around New Zealand and the world with its December 31 performance just another example of why it’s so beloved by its army of loyal fans.

Earning enthusiastic shouts from the crowd, sore feet from too much dancing and even calls for an encore, it’s safe to say the next NYE show has big shoes to fill, but Synthony isn’t the only one to be credited for that. The festival had plenty of other impressive acts as well, including Peking Duk.

For those lucky enough to attend the campers only night on December 29, it was easy to see that the Australian electronic duo of DJs Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles was a fan favourite.

Performing at the camp stage, they played plenty of dancefloor bangers including Take Me Over featuring SAFIA and Fire, but it was their first Top 40 hit, 2014′s High with Nicole Millar, that earned cheers, got people dancing, and set the tone for the next two nights to come.

The festival included three days full of performances from local and international artists. Photo / George Heard

Continuing the momentum was Sigma with a dynamic performance on the same night, while on December 30, the woman of the moment, country singer Bell, was goofing, booting her way around the stage in the most iconic way possible.

Coming off her festive performance at Coca-Cola’s Christmas in the Park, she jumped on R&A’s Alpine Arena playing her much loved hit Keith from The Red - which saw her become the first independent female country artist to be accredited Gold for a single or EP in Australia in 20 years. She was on fire and she knew it.

The only thing to fault was the fact that she was on at 4pm and didn’t receive the full crowd she deserved.

Later in the night Kiwi pop star Benee took to the stage with her viral TikTok songs Glitter, Supalonely and the unforgettable, Soaked.

Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona Valley has become a cherished end-of-year tradition. Photo / George Heard

The 23-year-old Auckland-born star first shot to fame in 2019 after going viral on the popular video-sharing app earning seven New Zealand Music Awards, one APRA Music Award and an MTV Europe Music Award along the way as well as many nominations and global performances - including at Coachella.

By the time multi-genre Kiwi band Fat Freddy’s Drop came on, the crowd were warmed up and ready to party hard. Listening to the band’s classic hits such as Wandering Eye and Ernie it was obvious that despite them peaking in popularity in the noughties they’ve still got it.

When the main event, New Year’s Eve rolled around on December 31, the valley was ready. The drinks were cold, the jerseys were on and the water ponchos were in the bin because thankfully, the weather held out and the anticipated pelting down of rain appeared to be redirected to Northern Base instead.

And while Synthony was no doubt the unexpected main character, the NYE acts were also worth a mention.

Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona Valley has become a cherished end-of-year tradition. 30 December 2023 New Zealand Herald Photograph by George Heard

Ocean Alley took the prime evening spot at 7.40pm coming onto the stage with their top charting song Confidence, Yellow Mellow and Knees. The Australian alternative psychedelic rock band made up of Baden Donegal, Angus Goodwin, Lach Galbraith, Mitch Galbraith, Nic Blom and Tom O’Brien provided the exact cruisy energy the crowd needed.

Over at the Camp Stage the energy was turned up a few notches as Kiwi Dj Azure took over the decks earning some wild dancing from the crowd. Elsewhere, the night saw performances from Home Brew, Sachi and many other much-loved musicians.

So what’s the verdict? It’s going to be a tough morning for some punters who are no doubt nursing a headache but the real winners are the campers who took their tent home with them earning a McDonalds Big Mac in return.

Do the mahi, get the treats.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, Kiwi celebs we can’t help but love and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.











