Tonight's sexiest performance goes to Sonia Gray and Aaron Gilmore. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

After a three-year Covid-19 forced hiatus, Dancing with the Stars New Zealand is finally back on our screens. But after such a long wait and so many hiccups, has this icon of New Zealand television lost its sparkle?

Or, is this return to reality TV "normal" everything we needed after two years of Tiger King and Selling Sunset induced binge-watching?

The Discovery show for starters has undergone a facelift of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills proportions.

We have a fresh host, Clint Randell having replaced Dai Henwood and teaming up with Sharyn Casey. We have new judges, dancers Lance Savali and James Luck who sit alongside the stalwart, Camilla Sacre-Dallerup. And we have our first same-sex pairing in comedian Eli Matthewson and show veteran Jonny Williams.

Wardrobe absolutely blew the budget with these opening outfits. Photo / Supplied

And it was ever so evident on night one that the show had gone under the knife, with a showstopping intro routine that would have looked perfectly at home in the bright lights of Vegas. Someone clearly needs to tell Adele what can be pulled together in just three weeks.

The wardrobe, pyrotechnics and set have all had what appeared to be a significant financial injection, lessons we can only hope were learned from The Masked Singer's lack thereof. But it was exactly what a show with a three-year hiatus and international pandemic interrupting it needed.

Comedian Rhys Mathewson was up first with some hidden tap skills up his sleeve, as he took on the jive with dance partner Phoebe Robb. It was adorable, entertaining, and aptly comedic - I genuinely found myself impressed with the skill level of Mathewson. Clearly, he isn't just here for a laugh, Mathewson is tapping his way to the top.

Newstalk ZB host, Kerre Woodham and dancing partner Jared Neame instantly hit us with charm and bucketloads of honesty. Once they hit the dance floor Woodham showcased her soft side and appeared to instantly relax and even play up to the cameras while on the dance floor.

Kerre Woodham stunned in blue on opening night. Photo / Supplied

Reality television star Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman brought the beauty, and Vaz brought some uncharacteristic honesty and vulnerability. If he keeps his shirt/vest on, he could charm the New Zealand public yet. Partner Coleman may have put it best when she remarked "I don't hate him yet, but there's still lots of time." Preach.

Mental health advocate and social media star Jazz Thornton quickly cemented her status as one to watch this season and partner Brad Coleman, who was done wrong with that gold collar on the deep V, appeared to be her perfect match. She is sure to get buy-in from a younger audience and anyone with a TikTok account.

Boxer and motivational speaker David Letele charmed the pants off the nation with his humble demeanour, words and cheeky smile. Partner Kristie Williams was the perfect accompaniment to a loveable Letele and it was a passionate performance with Letele finding his unique groove.

David Letele and Kristie Williams charmed the New Zealand public. Photo / Supplied

Lotto Presenter Sonia Gray and TV's nicest man, Aaron Gilmore - who was sporting a beautiful man bun of Jared Leto proportions - brought the heat on opening night. Their rumba was beautiful but not without hiccups. However, it was by far the evening's most complicated routine and aren't all beautiful things a bit complicated?!

"He's going to win it," were the words that escaped my mouth within the first 10 seconds of comedian Eli Matthewson and Jonny Williams' performance. In the show's first same-sex pairing I was blown away, the judges were speechless with Savali summing it up by saying "the moment you shared together was beautiful".

Bravo Eli and Jonny. Photo / Supplied

So after three long years was it worth the wait? Honestly, yes. It was like a relationship we had become too familiar with, pointing out our partner's flaws and bickering over dishes on the bench. Then, after being forced apart for three years, we came back into the relationship and saw all the things we had missed.

The glitz, the glam, the wow-factor and the much-needed escapism were all there and an exhausted New Zealand no doubt soaked it up.

It feels a bit like calling being an influencer "hard work" but the truth is, reality TV is hard work. It's hard work to commit to as an audience, hard work to get buy-in from your viewers and hard work to get a decent pool of talent to commit to bringing a show together.

But the hard work was clearly worth it because 2022's Dancing with the Stars might just be its most impressive, and watchable yet.

Sure, its meteoric facelift is obvious to the eye, but it gave us the one thing you want in a facelift - results.

New judges and a new set proved a win for Dancing with the Stars. Photo / Supplied

The leaderboard

Eli Matthewson and Jonny Williams: 24/30

Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman: 22/30

David Letele and Kristie Williams: 20/30

Sonia Gray and Aaron Gilmore: 20/30

Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb: 19/30

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame: 19/30

Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman: 15/30

• Dancing with the Stars airs Sunday 7pm and Monday 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow.