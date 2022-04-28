Betty White during portrait session at the Museum of Radio and TV in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Betty White's home is for sale.

The actress - who is best remembered for her role as Rose in The Golden Girls - died at the age of 99 in December 2021 after suffering a stroke and now her long-time home at 506 N Carmelina Ave in Los Angeles has been put on the market with an asking price of US$10,575,000 ($16.3m).

The Emmy Award-winning star - who earned a Guinness World record for Longest TV career by an entertainer after sustaining 80 years in the business - reportedly purchased the sprawling property with husband Allen Ludden back in 1968 and continued to live there after his death in 1981.

The property was built in 1952 and a description from Sotheby's International Realty reads: "Located in prestigious Brentwood Park, this property with huge parklike grounds, views of the Getty Museum and mountains has been lovingly cared for.

"Gated and set back from the street on over 3/4 of an acre, the setting is peaceful with flower filled gardens and old growth trees. This is the first time the property is on the market in over 50 years. This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting. The property is being sold for land value."

According to the listing, the property features five bedrooms as well as six full bathrooms while the interior of the house measures 3029sq ft and the exterior is 0.72 acres.

It comes just weeks after Betty's other home - a beachfront property in Carmel, California - was reportedly also put up for sale with a price tag of $7.95 million.