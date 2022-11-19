Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Revamping a revolution: The Beatles’ Revolver gets a reboot

By Graham Reid
5 mins to read
The Beatles perform Rain and Paperback Writer in 1966. Photo / Getty Images

The Beatles perform Rain and Paperback Writer in 1966. Photo / Getty Images

The audio technology created for Peter Jackson’s Get Back film is also behind a reworking of the Beatles’ classic Revolver.

Four years ago, award-winning American composer Laurence Rosenthal – a self-described unconditional Beatles fan –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment