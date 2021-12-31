Report: Iconic actress and TV legend Betty White dies age 99

Actress Betty White has passed away peacefully at home. Photo / Getty Images

Iconic actress Betty White has reportedly passed away at the age of 99.

The beloved Golden Girls actress was just weeks off her milestone 100th birthday on January 17.

According to TMZ and law enforcement sources who spoke to the outlet, White is said to have passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning,

The Golden Girls star - who was born in 1922 and was a pioneer of early television with a career spanning over nine decades.

The comedic actress has a vast career in the entertainment industry, as well as being one of the first women to produce a sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, which saw her named honorary Mayor of Hollywood.

White is also widely known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose Nylund on the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, and Elka Ostrovsky on the TV Land sitcom Hot in Cleveland.

In recent years, White enjoyed a quiet life in Los Angeles, where she confessed to having a passion for playing crossword puzzles and card games as well as a love for animal documentaries, which fit with her longtime commitment to animal welfare advocacy.

White was also a longtime supporter of the Wildlife Learning Center, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Actors and Others for Animals.

White, the cover girl of this week's People magazine, told the publication how excited she was to be turning 100-years-old in just a few short weeks.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," said the veteran actress. "It's amazing."

According to White, being "born a cockeyed optimist" is the key to her upbeat nature. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she says. "I always find the positive."

