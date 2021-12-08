Rebel Wilson reveals co-star's lewd request in new TV interview

Interview with Rebel Wilson about weight loss, health, and fertility. Video / BBC News

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has opened up about her sexual harassment experiences.

During a TV interview with the BBC, available to stream on Flash, the 41-year-old spoke about two incidents she encountered during her career.

The first incident occurred when the comedian was in her 20s with a "big time" film director in a hotel room in Australia.

"I literally thought I was going to have a meeting about comedy and talk about comedy," the Pitch Perfect star said.

"He kept trying to give me more and more alcohol and I'm not a big drinker, luckily.

"The director gets a call from his wife and I'm sitting there on the couch and it was one of those phones that if somebody left a message, you could hear it through the speaker of the phone. She started saying, 'You've got Rebel in that hotel room, you were going to sleep with her ...' I heard the message.

"That was the first time I thought, 'Oh my God, what is this? What's going on?' "

Wilson grabbed her bag then left the room before anything had happened. She never told anyone about the incident at the time.

"If I hadn't had heard her voice on the phone, screaming through the phone, what could've happened?" she said.

The second experience happened many years later when the Fat Pizza alum was in Hollywood. She said a male co-star summoned her out of her trailer and took her to a room where his male friends were waiting with their iPhones.

Wilson says her co-star pulled down his pants and asked her to perform an inappropriate act.

"I was in shock, I was like, 'What's going on?' Just kept saying, 'No, what is this?' Like, 'No, no, no,' " the star said.

"His buddies are laughing and he's kind of clearly getting off on it.

"This was before 'MeToo'. I didn't quite know what to do and I was in a foreign country."

The actress called her agent and they reported the incident to the studio.

Wilson was the fourth woman to make a complaint against the unnamed male actor. She stayed on the project because she "felt like it was the professional thing to do", but she said she wouldn't now if something like that occurred.

"I know what it’s like to be invisible"



In her "year of health" actor Rebel Wilson lost more than five stone, but says that attracted "way more" press attention than any of her films.https://t.co/gi2KDvksc1 pic.twitter.com/37LpseSgfm — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 7, 2021

"Now I have the courage to be like, okay, that is disgusting."

The star also revealed in an interview that her management team wanted her to stay a "funny fat girl".

"I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, 'Okay, I'm going to do this year of health. I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life,'" Wilson said.

"And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."