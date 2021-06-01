Rebel Wilson poses in plunging black one-piece on beach in Florida

Rebel Wilson stuns in bathing suit on Instagram. Photo / Supplied

Rebel Wilson is making the most of her US summer.

The jetsetting star has had an eventful few days, and she's been documenting it all on her Instagram to the delight of fans.

After travelling to Florida in a private jet to present the trophy at a polo event, Wilson hit the beach in a chic, sunsmart look.

Posing on the sand in a black plunging one piece with statement zip, wide-brimmed blue hat, Givenchy slides and sunglasses, the Pitch Perfect actress looked stunning, having recently dropped close to 30kg.

"Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," Wilson, 41, captioned the photo.

Praising the look in the comments, one fan wrote: "Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!"

"You look incredible," said another.

Yesterday, Wilson was living it up on a private jet, sharing a series of glamorous snaps in an Yves Saint Laurent bodysuit and cat-eye sunglasses.

The Pooch Perfect host, who split from her businessman boyfriend Jacob Busch in February, has wowed fans with her weight loss journey following her "year of health" in 2020.

Since then, she's been happily sharing the results of the lifestyle overhaul in designer outfits and activewear.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last November, Wilson revealed the sad reason why she was overweight for so many years.

"I was going all around the world, jetsetting everywhere and eating a tonne of sugar," Wilson said.

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally – there is a lot of stressful stuff that comes with it – and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts.

"So I was working on the mental side of things and thinking why was I doing that? And why wasn't I valuing myself and having better self-worth?"

This week, she said she felt "sad" that she hadn't embarked on a lifestyle change earlier in life.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: "Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier.

"Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition."

She went on to encourage her fans to make positive changes to their lifestyle regardless of how old they are.

"I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that's something I've always struggled with," she added.

"Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that'll improve their lives. It's not too late to start, no matter what age you are."