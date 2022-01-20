Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet arrive at the premiere of Aquaman at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2018. Photo / AP

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked Hollywood with their split last week, but according to a well-placed insider, it was a long time coming.

Aquaman hunk Momoa, 42, and The Cosby Show star Bonet, 54, hadn't been seen together in public for almost two years, with an insider telling People that Bonet had "no interest in joining" her husband on location when he needed to travel for roles.

The pair had been together for 16 years and married for five. They share two children; Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

According to the insider, the split "didn't happen overnight", explaining that things had been "amazing" between the couple for years until they hit a snag.

"They have grown apart because of different focuses," the source said, adding that Bonet was happy with her life in LA while Momoa wanted to focus on his career, which takes him around the world.

"A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can," they said.

"For some people, it (distance) might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart was a disaster."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the issues worsened while Momoa was filming Aquaman 2.

"When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship" a source told ET.

The duo are commited to keeping the peace as they navigate the split, with the People source insisting: "It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other. They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."

Jason and Lisa shared their split news in a joint statement on a now-deleted post on his Instagram last week.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," it read.

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

They continued: "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer.

"May Love Prevail," they concluded, signing off as "J & L."

While to most, the announcement had seemingly come out of nowhere, Bonet had hinted she was going through a major life change in an interview weeks earlier.

Bonet had hinted she was going through a major life change in an interview weeks earlier. Photo / AP

Speaking to Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine in December, Bonet said she was "learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty.

"We've eliminated all this extra noise, and now it's time to grow our roots deeper into our own values," she added.

Momoa is the stepfather to US actor Zoe Kravitz, who is Bonet's daughter with her ex-husband, musician Lenny Kravitz.

The Game of Thrones actor has been known to gush about Bonet in his interviews.

"My wife is amazing," Momoa told People in 2018. "She makes me laugh and is just really quirky … We are a perfect fit."

In 2019, he said in an interview with Esquire: "If someone says something isn't possible … I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible'."