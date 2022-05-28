Before his death, the legendary actor opened up about coming to terms with his adoption. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Ray Liotta opened up about how he made peace with his birth parents before his death.

The Goodfellas star spoke with People last year on coming to terms with his adoption.

"At first, I didn't understand how a parent could give up a child. So, I had that kind of energy of just being like, that's just f***** up," the 67-year-old told the outlet.

"And then you realise, when I finally met my birth mum and my birth siblings … in my 40s, by then, I wasn't as angry about it happening. I don't know. It's just another journey."

"After years, you grow up, and you just see the pattern of things. I've definitely developed more patience. Now I'm grateful for my health. And being born. For my parents that adopted me. I mean, it could have gone a lot of different ways," he added.

Born in 1954, Liotta was adopted at age six months out of an orphanage by father Alfred, an auto parts store owner, and mother Mary, a township clerk.

In 2014, the Emmy Award winner spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about tracking down his biological family.

Henry Hill and Ray Liotta during the GoodFellas Special Edition DVD Release at Matteo's Italian Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

"I found my birth mother and found out I have, not an identical twin, but a half brother, five half sisters and a full sister that I didn't know about until 15 years ago."

Liotta died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic, according to reports. His cause of death was not immediately known.

The Hollywood legend had a career spanning 40 years with 126 movie credits but is best known for his breakout role in the renowned 1990 Martin Scorsese flick Goodfellas, where he played New York mobster Henry Hill alongside De Niro and Joe Pesci.

The actor is survived by a daughter, Karsen, 23, with his first wife, actress and producer Michelle Grace. At the time of his death, he was engaged to Jacy Nittolo, who he proposed to in 2020.