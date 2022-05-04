Ray J and Kim Kardashian dated from 2003 to 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Ray J claims he was left "suicidal" after being blamed for leaking his and Kim Kardashian's sex tape.

The One Wish hitmaker insisted he never handed over x-rated footage of himself and his former girlfriend - who he dated from 2003 to 2006 - to adult film company Vivid Entertainment but a deal to release Kim Kardashian, Superstar was orchestrated by the 41-year-old beauty, her mother Kris Jenner and himself to help boost the SKIMS founder's profile.

And Ray is unhappy that the contract he signed prevented him from correcting a narrative that portrayed him as a villain and claimed the scandal has had a lasting impact on his relationships and career.

He told DailyMail.com "I felt suicidal because when you know something's real and it's true and you're watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they've created, it's heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft.

"As a black man living and working in America, it's hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it's 1,000 per cent the other way. How do you live like that?

"I couldn't be a part of any reputable major network television show and do 'Dancing with the Stars', and do 'America's Got Talent' or anything like that because of my image.

The mysterious second sex tape is a storyline on new show The Kardashians. Photo / Getty Images

"Because of what they made me, I'm not allowed to be in those places."

Ray - who has children Melody, 3, and Epik, 2, with estranged wife Princess Love - wanted to share his side of the story to show people, in particular his daughter, that he is not "a bad guy who exploits and disrespects women".

He added: "Where in this whole story did Ray J become the person who leaked the tape and who's made their lives miserable?

"How do you believe that Ray J is the enemy of all enemies when we've been partners from the beginning of the sex tape being released up until now? We're all still making money.

"But yet you go with defame me and blame me over and over and I can't do nothing but defend my honour and speak out and tell the truth."