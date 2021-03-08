Ratings bonanza: Meghan, Harry, Oprah interview watched by 17.1 million people

Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan reached an estimated 17.1 million viewers in the United States on Sunday.

That's according to preliminary numbers from the Nielsen company. Winfrey guided the two as they discussed racism and dysfunction inside the royal family in a two-hour special on CBS.

CBS gave the interview a good time slot, following the popular newsmagazine 60 Minutes. In an era when many people are making their own TV schedules, reaching that kind of live audiences is unusual now unless it's a big sporting event.

Nielsen said it had the largest audience for any prime-time entertainment special so far this television season.

In the interview, Meghan said she considered suicide, while Harry said he and his family were "trapped" in an oppressive institution.

Among the revelations were comments from Meghan about why Archie was not offered a royal title and protection. The couple spoke about conversations they had with an unnamed person about Archie's potential skin colour when Meghan was pregnant.

An estimated 17.1 million people tuned into the interview with Oprah, which aired on the American channel CBS. Photo / AP

Winfrey has since revealed that while Harry would not say who in the royal family made comments about his son's skin colour, he did share who hadn't.

Appearing Monday on "CBS This Morning," Winfrey said Harry told her neither his grandmother the Queen nor his grandfather Prince Philip were part of conversations about Archie's skin tone.

"He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure I knew and if I had the opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations."

In her bombshell interview which aired Sunday, Meghan described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

The Duchess of Sussex declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be "very damaging".

