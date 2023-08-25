Shaggy performs at New Zealand's ZM Friday Jams. Photo / Photosport

Shaggy was surprised to hear one royal in particular is a fan of his most well-known single.

The 54-year-old rapper is best known for his 2000 hit It Wasn’t Me and revealed that fans often repeat the catchy tune back to him on a regular basis, but he was surprised when a certain royal family member did it.

Speaking on UK TV show Lorraine, he told stand-in host Christine Lampard, it appears Prince Harry is a fan of his music after they met at the hospital his late mother Princess Diana - who died in a car crash in 1997 aged just 36 - was supposed to become a patron of before her death.

“There’s a hospital I support called the Bustamante Hospital and Prince Harry’s mom was supposed to support it but she died before she could and he came to visit,” he said.

Prince Harry visits Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston, Jamaica. Photo / Getty Images

Recalling how the Duke of Sussex was there the day he visited, he added, “Me being a patron of the hospital, I was one of the guys to meet him. My daughter wanted to meet a prince. He [Harry] just walked up to me, shook my hand and said ‘It wasn’t me!’”

The Grammy Award-winning star - whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell - went on to add that he would be up for a collaboration with Anti-Hero’ songstress Taylor Swift, as long as their work is of an “organic” nature.

He added: “Taylor is ... she’s making so many great moves right now. There’s a lot of women in the game right now who are doing very, very well and I’m happy to see that. Especially even in the dance space, a lot of females are doing very well. I’m willing to collaborate as long as it’s organic. There’s music you hear and there’s music that you feel, and I’d like to make music that you feel.”