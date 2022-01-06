Rapper Jim Jones admits his mother taught him how to French kiss

Rapper Jim Jones performs live on stage at the Apollo Theatre in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Rapper Jim Jones performs live on stage at the Apollo Theatre in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

A US rapper has left his fans in shock after revealing his intimate relationship with his mother, who he said taught him how to French kiss.

Jim Jones, from rap group The Diplomats, made the admission on a recent podcast, leaving some to question whether he was the victim of abuse.

Jones dropped the bombshell on an episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, which specialises in grilling hip-hop and R&B stars about relationships and sex.

When he was asked how he received his early education in sex and love, Jones said his mother had played a big part.

Jones shared that she had shown him how to kiss - with tongues.

"There wasn't no instructions, she showed me with her mouth," the rapper said.

A stunned silence followed, before Jones defended her actions and claimed there was nothing sexual about it.

Jim Jones Says His Mom Showed Him How to Tongue Kiss by Kissing Him



via @aylipservice pic.twitter.com/aThjNf2nVQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 6, 2022

He also said he wasn't impressed the first time he tongue kissed a girl, but he wasn't fazed by his kissing his own mother.

He tried to explain his mother's behaviour by saying that she was only 17 when he was born - and it was a case of "babies having babies".

Jones was mocked by some on social media, but others went public with their view that what Jones had described was abuse and slammed those making fun of him.

Jim Jones talked about his mother molesting him and y’all laughed at it.



Cause let’s not get it confused. If she was a he and Jim was Janelle, this would be an entirely different conversation — The Hot Girl Credit Coach™️ (@theemoneyplug) January 6, 2022

Jim Jones was molested .. sorry to this man bc he don’t understand.. — LynnZ✨ (@LynnseyYvette) January 6, 2022

yall bout to crack a lot of inappropriate jokes about Jim Jones. remember he is an abuse survivor even if he doesnt know it and remember its a lot of folks who are abuse survivors on your tl, — Bereft (@NoEmmeG) January 6, 2022

Jones replied to the controversy on Instagram, proclaiming his love for his mother and describing his comments as a "joke".

"My childhood was better than urs and I was raised to b a respectful young man by nothin but queens," he wrote in a caption alongside the video.