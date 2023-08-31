Rapper 50 Cent is coming back to New Zealand in December. Photo / Supplied

Rapper 50 Cent has left a fan with a severe head injury after he furiously threw a broken microphone into the crowd at his latest concert.

He was given several malfunctioning mics during the show at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles this week — and at one point he appeared to have had enough, reports Page Six.

Video footage shows the moment he took the mic and hurled it into the audience.

The clip does not show where the microphone landed, but Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain claims it hit her in the forehead and left her with a serious injury.

Photos seen by TMZ show her forehead in stitches and wrapped in gauze. Representatives for the radio host and Power actor, 48, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Page Six.

A source close to 50 Cent told TMZ Monegain was in the restricted section at the show despite not having permission to be there — though it’s not clear how that relates to the rapper’s outburst.

Monegain filed a police report on Wednesday night local time, and 50 Cent has since been named a criminal battery suspect.

It’s not the first time an artist has caused injury to a crowd member — Cardi B threw her microphone at a fan who splashed liquid on her during a Las Vegas show in July.

The microphone bounced off another object and hit another person, who filed a police report. The rapper was ultimately cleared and just days later the mic was seen on eBay as it was being auctioned for charity.

Scott Fisher, whose company was responsible for audio support for the show and for several nightclubs in Vegas, sold the microphone to a buyer who bid US$99,900 (NZ$166,000).

He revealed he was “encouraged” to sell the microphone and wanted to “try to do something good” following the incident.

There’s no sign of 50 Cent’s microphone on the auction site so far — so fans will have to wait and see whether they get the chance to get their hands on it.