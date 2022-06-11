Rachel Hunter with her children Liam and Renee Stewart. Photo / Instagram

Kiwi superstar Rachel Hunter celebrated daughter Renee Stewart's 30th birthday with son Liam at a dinner for family and friends in Beverly Hills last week.

Renee told her Instagram followers, "Had the best time last week celebrating the lead up to my 30th. Thank you to everyone who made it so special. Last photo is me now currently sitting at home with Covid on my birthday. Thank you so much for the birthday wishes."

Among the family and friends were Liam's Kiwi girlfriend, Bella Spooner, Renee and Liam's older sister, Ruby, whose mother is supermodel Kelly Emberg, and Laura Haden, daughter of the late great All Black Andy Haden, who was also Hunter's agent. Haden told Spy the family had a wonderful celebration and that Renee and Rachel were enjoying a Californian road trip this week.

Renee's dad, veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart couldn't make the birthday dinner. He was committed to performing for the Queen for her platinum jubilee outside Buckingham Palace last weekend, but the family is looking forward to coming together this Tuesday when Rockin' Rod plays at the Hollywood Bowl.

Liam and Renee Stewart. Photo / Instagram

Renee, an accomplished dancer and model, followed in her mother's footsteps into yoga teaching, both of them studying at the Sattva Yoga Academy in India.

Hunter has become a yoga and wellness guru, the Tour of Beauty star filling up venues throughout Aotearoa last year with rest-and-rejuvenation retreats.

The former Sports Illustrated cover star and her daughter will teach yoga together this August in Bali, promising surf, sun, breathwork, yoga and meditation.

For a seven-night package starting at $1995, a guest can expect morning meditation led by Hunter for 20 minutes, followed by yoga practice taught by Renee. Each evening Hunter will lead a meditation and yoga practice. The pair will host a group welcome circle and welcome dinner on day one and a farewell dinner on day seven.

The retreat is in the lush surrounds of the unspoiled East Coast of Bali at the Hotel Komune and Beach Club. The four-and-a-half-star resort is blessed with spectacular views of the world-famous Keramas surf break, so surfing is an option within the yoga and wellness package.