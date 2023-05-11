An Australian reality TV contestant was said to have died in a horrific car accident, but now there are wild claims she is alive after all. Photo / Instagram

Reality TV contestant Dannii Erskine, who allegedly died in a horrific car accident in Melbourne a few weeks ago, might not be dead at all.

Uncertainty around the Aussie star’s death arose after her funeral arrangements appeared to have been organised, according to news.com.au.

However, the funeral home revealed in messages that they didn’t know anything about Erskine’s funeral and Victoria police say there were no fatal car accidents at the time of the star’s death.

Last week, the Bride and Prejudice star’s death was announced in a social media post, which detailed that Erskine had been killed in proximity to Melbourne’s CBD.

Dannii Erskine was a contestant on the Channel 7 show in 2019 with her then-fiance, Denton Ansley.

Erskine’s sister Dee revealed to entertainment journalist Megan Pustetto on the So Dramatic podcast that the reality TV star’s vehicle was T-boned while she was driving back home from North Melbourne.

She went on to say that her sister had suffered horrific head injuries in the accident and passed away at the hospital where she was being treated later on.

“She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12:01am. She will be loved [and] very much missed … It was a horrible tragedy,” Dee shared.

“She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won’t get that chance.”

Erskine’s family also paid tribute to the star on her Instagram page, saying “REST IN PEACE Dannii Erskine. 1995-2023″.

Later on, the social media account seemed to be deleted.

Now, an anonymous source has revealed to Channel 7 that “she is alive”.

Tributes to Erskine appeared on her social media pages. Photo / Instagram

What’s more, Pustetto said that multiple listeners contacted her after the episode aired to say they had received odd, muddled messages from the funeral home regarding the upcoming ceremony on May 16.

On the most recent episode of So Dramatic, Pustetto called the funeral home to investigate and was told that there were no funerals scheduled for the given date and Erskine’s name was not listed on any upcoming funerals.

Local police confirmed to Channel 7 that they “have no fatal or life-threatening collisions recorded in the North Melbourne area in the past month”.

News.com.au contacted Victoria Police for comment.

The Victoria Coroner’s Court also did not have any records on file for Dannii Erskine’s death.

The star’s social media accounts have since been reactivated. Posts addressing Erskine’s death have been deleted, but her profile picture still says “rest in peace”.

“She’s obviously not very well mentally but she’s alive,” one person told So Dramatic.

“She’s an inpatient at a hospital … with a broken ankle and claiming her social media has been hacked.”

News.com.au does not have any solid evidence regarding the star’s wellbeing and cannot confirm whether she is alive or not.

After it was announced that Erskine had passed, many tributes to the reality TV star poured in, with family members and friends leaving messages on her Instagram page.

“28/04 took Dannii’s life to a speeding driver – An awful accident [sic],” a family member shared.

“We appreciate and respect wishes we have received as a family.”

“Rest well Dans,” another well-wisher wrote.