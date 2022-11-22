Quentin Tarantino says his tenth movie will be his last. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Director Quentin Tarantino confirmed in a new interview that his tenth and next movie will be his last.

The Pulp Fiction film-maker appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace to promote his new book Cinema Speculation.

During the interview, the 59-year-old explained why it is time to retire from directing.

“I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s time to wrap up the show. I’ve done it, I’ve given my whole life to it. I didn’t start a family until late in life,” the Oscar-winner said.

“I’ve always kind of equated if you’re doing movies on the level that I’ve been doing. Actually, the level I’ve been allowed to do. I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji.

“And I’ve spent all that time on the mountain and I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more.”

The Kill Bill director added he was not in a “giant hurry” to make his last film and has no idea what it will be about.

“I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie either,” he said.

“So I’ve got my book, I’m doing a few other things and then I’ll figure out what the next movie will be.”

Tarantino has famously said he’ll make 10 films before retiring at the top of his game.

The auteur told GQ Australia in 2019 that he’s at the “end of the road” of making movies.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” he said.

“I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

Tarantino has been living a low-key life in Israel with his wife Daniella Pick, 39, and their children son Leo, 2, and 4-month-old daughter Adriana.

Back in 2019, the award-winning screenwriter told Popcorn with Peter Travers about his hopes for his future.

“I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” he reflected at the time.

“I’m not just grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place.

“I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters [...] I do feel that directing is a young man’s game.

“I do feel that cinema is changing, and I’m a little bit part of the old guard.”