Davis was born Betty Mabry in North Carolina before later settling in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Funk music legend Betty Davis has died at the age of 77.

The music star's friend Danielle Maggio confirmed the news on Wednesday, reports Metro UK.

Communications director for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania - where Davis lived - Amie Downs told Rolling Stone magazine that the star died of natural causes.

Davis was born Betty Mabry in North Carolina. She later settled in New York, where her music career took off.

She became renowned as the "queen of funk" and known for her sexualised lyrics. Davis rose to fame by 1964, going on to release hits like Get Ready for Betty, If I'm in Luck I Might Get Picked Up and It's My Life.

Davis also wrote the Chambers Brothers song Uptown (to Harlem).

She was famously married to Miles Davis for a year. Photo / Getty Images

Her self-titled first album was released in 1973 with Woodstock promoter Michael Lang's Just Sunshine Records, followed by two more records. In 1974 she released They Say I'm Different, while her album Nasty Gal came out the following year.

The model and singer was also known for being married to music legend Miles Davis, who was 19 years older than her, in 1968, after two years together. Their marriage lasted for just one year before they filed for divorce.

In 1975 Davis left the music industry and moved to Pittsburgh, seeking a life away from the spotlight.

She opened up about her decision to retire in 2018, telling the New York Times, "When I was told that it was over, I just accepted it. And nobody else was knocking at my door."

The 2017 documentary Betty: They Say I'm Different explored her life and achievements. The following year, Davis released her first song in 40 years, called A Little Bit Hot Tonight.