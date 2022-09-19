The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

There was an awkward gaffe during Nine's live coverage of the Queen's funeral as the presenters momentarily seemed unable to recognise the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Nine on-air personalities Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were both unable to recognise Truss as she emerged from a car to attend the funeral.

"So, this is a significant motorcade, we are being told now. Come with us as we try and identify who is getting out of the car. This is under police escort of course. I would suggest this might be royalty, Tracy," said Overton.

But as Truss emerged, the pair were stumped: "Hard to identify. Maybe minor royals, members of the … I can't identify them at this point …"

As viewers at home yelled at their televisions, "THAT'S LIZ TRUSS!", some took to social media:

Shortly after, Overton relayed the intel they'd just been given.

"I'm told that was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, in the distance, she could be seen hopping out of the car. Thank you very much for that information," he said.

As they crossed to their Nine co-stars, Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon and UK royal expert Dickie Arbiter, they conceded that their British guest might be better placed to spot some of the famous faces arriving.

"Karl and Ally, and Dickie, Dickie particularly, you'll be spotting these faces and recognising them better than us, I think," Overton said.

Liz Truss was famously the last world leader photographed with the Queen. Photo / AP

Truss was, of course, famously the last world leader photographed with the Queen on what was to be the monarch's final official duty, just 48 hours before her death.

The Queen formally appointed Truss the new Prime Minister in a special audience at Balmoral.

The meeting on September 6 was the first time the Queen had held the event outside London or Windsor.

She had been moved to Balmoral in her final months amid concerns for her mobility.