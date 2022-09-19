Bear Grylls and Sophie Winkleman attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Photos / Getty Images

Among members of the royal family, international political leaders and diplomats, a few very well known yet unexpected faces have popped up at Queen Elizabeth's funeral which took place yesterday in the UK.

While a number of celebrities, including David Beckham and Tilda Swinton, have been spotted paying their respects as Her Majesty lay in state in Westminster Hall over the past week, a seemingly odd bunch of famous faces have appeared at her funeral service.

Absent from an expected line- up were Sir David Attenborough, who shared a close working relationship and friendship with the Queen, and Sir Elton John, who maintained a friendship with the royal family and was knighted by the Queen in 1998. But neither appear to have been present to farewell the monarch.

Instead, here are the celebrities who attended and why:

Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls outside Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty Images

First up - and you'd be forgiven for not recognising this man in a mourning suit - Bear Grylls was snapped waving for the cameras as he approached Westminster Abbey.

Attending in his role as Chief Scout, Grylls represented the organisation of which the Queen was patron.

Scouts Twitter account shared: "Chief Scout @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen."

Sophie Winkleman

Sophie Winkleman, third from right, seen leaving Westminster Abbey with Princess Michael of Kent and Winkleman's husband, Lord Frederick Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

You may have spotted Peep Show actress Winkleman at other royal events. That's because the star married into the royal family when she wed the son of the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, Frederick Windsor.

Also in attendance at the Queen's funeral, she is now officially known as Lady Frederick Windsor.

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh spotted at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Photo / BBC

Another unexpected face at Her Majesty's funeral was Killing Eve star Sandra Oh.

The actress was awarded an Order of Canada in June and took part in a procession of national honours as part of the service.

Founded by the Queen in 1967, the Order of Canada recognises outstanding achievement, dedication to the community, and service to the nation.

Oh joined fellow Canadians Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau as well as musician Gregory Charles and Olympic swimmer Mark Tewkesbury.

Antony Cotton

Fans of Coronation Street might have been surprised to spot Antony Cotton, known for his role as Sean Tully, at the funeral.

Posting to his Instagram account, the actor, who was recognised in this year's Queen's birthday honours for services to the British Army, personnel and veterans, wrote: "Well…where to begin?! I had the greatest honour of being invited to Her Majesty's funeral.

"So proud to see so many pals working on it, and doing their Queen and country proud. It was a day I will never forget."

"The men and women of our armed forces were nothing short of magnificent today.

"I'm so, so proud of all my pals who worked on giving Her Majesty such a wonderful send off. It was a remarkable service."