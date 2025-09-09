Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough say family ‘united’ after fraud lawsuit

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Priscilla with Elvis and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Priscilla with Elvis and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have released a joint statement together as the matriarch remains embroiled in a dispute over her business dealings.

The pair have reiterated the family’s unity in response to the lawsuit’s numerous explosive accusations, according to the Mirror.

“We are aware of the latest allegations from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save