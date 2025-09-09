The lawsuit details tensions over the control of the US$500m estate, including the allegation Priscilla said “I’m the queen, I’m in charge of Graceland”, just a week after her daughter Lisa Marie’s death.

The pair also alleged she dismissed Lisa Marie’s wishes for her life to be prolonged in an attempt to regain control of the Graceland estate, in filing documents seen by The New York Post.

Priscilla’s daughter with the late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley died in 2023, following complications from a previous bariatric surgery.

She was taken off life support by Priscilla after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Priscilla with Elvis and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

That same year, Priscilla contested Lisa Marie’s will, which was amended in 2016 to remove her mother as a trustee.

She was replaced by Riley and her brother, the late Benjamin Keough, with their half-siblings Harper and Finley Lockwood as beneficiaries.

After Benjamin’s death in 2020, Riley became the sole trustee of the Graceland estate.

She is thought to have paid Priscilla a US$2.4m settlement after battling to maintain her trusteeship.

In a letter seen by the Mirror, the strain on the grandmother and granddaughter’s relationship is evident.

“It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother’s broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court,” Riley wrote to her grandmother.

But Priscilla and Riley’s statement suggests the pair have reconciled since the legal dispute was finalised.

“Our shared priority remains honouring Lisa Marie’s memory and protecting Elvis’ legacy with dignity,” they wrote.

“Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another.”

Priscilla previously sued Kruse and Fialko for financial abuse, claiming the pair had planned to “drain her of every last penny she had”.

The 80-year-old said her former business partners had tricked her into a series of deals against her own interests.

Her lawyer has vehemently denied the accusations, describing them as “absurd” and “despicable”.