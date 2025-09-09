The lawsuit details tensions over the control of the US$500m estate, including the allegation Priscilla said “I’m the queen, I’m in charge of Graceland”, just a week after her daughter Lisa Marie’s death.
She was replaced by Riley and her brother, the late Benjamin Keough, with their half-siblings Harper and Finley Lockwood as beneficiaries.
After Benjamin’s death in 2020, Riley became the sole trustee of the Graceland estate.
She is thought to have paid Priscilla a US$2.4m settlement after battling to maintain her trusteeship.
In a letter seen by the Mirror, the strain on the grandmother and granddaughter’s relationship is evident.
“It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother’s broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court,” Riley wrote to her grandmother.
But Priscilla and Riley’s statement suggests the pair have reconciled since the legal dispute was finalised.
“Our shared priority remains honouring Lisa Marie’s memory and protecting Elvis’ legacy with dignity,” they wrote.
“Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another.”