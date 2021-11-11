Prior to concert tragedy Travis Scott openly bragged about hurt, unconscious fans at his shows

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Travis Scott said he was "devastated" by the Astroworld deaths and suggested he was unaware of the carnage below him. Photo / Getty Images

Prior to the tragedy that occurred during his set at the Astroworld festival in Houston last week, Travis Scott had made it clear that the safety of his fans was not a priority and even revelled in their injuries.

Posts that are still active on Scott's Instagram show multiple images and videos of fans being injured or knocked unconscious during one of his performances. Far from being horrified by the incidents, the 30-year-old rapper instead celebrates them, calling one unconscious fan a "hero" if he didn't survive.

A photo from a 2015 show at Manhattan's Webster Hall shows a young fan who appears to be unconscious. Scott captioned the image: "TO THE KID THAT DIDNT SURVIVE THE RODEO. UR A HERO IN MU BOOK."

The image was posted the day after his show with Young Thug.

More photos of injured fans were shared on Scott's social media with captions like: "SHE BROKE HER HAND AND SHE DOESN'T GIVE A F***!!!" he wrote in one caption, while on another he bragged, "IT'S NOT A SHOW UNTIL SOMEONE PASS OUT."

Next to an image of a fan showing blood pouring from his right eye, Scott simply wrote: "I love u."

The encouragement and glorification of injuries at his concerts flies in the face of Scott's claims immediately after the Astroworld tragedy, in which eight people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the rapper said he was "devastated" by the deaths and suggested he was unaware of the carnage below him.

"Anytime I can make out what's going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need," he said. "I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

Footage emerged later, however, which showed Scott stopping the music, pointing into the audience and asking for aid for someone: "Security, somebody help, jump in real quick." He did not stop the performance, despite audience members screaming for him to do so.

"There's no way you posted this in real life," one fan commented, while another wrote, "Dam these post not looking good years later."

Other fans pointed out that the previous posts will not help Scott's chances of defending himself in court, speculating that the rapper "bout to be big bankrupt".

Lawsuits are quickly piling up in the wake of the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say it's not looking good for Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston.

Several legal experts told the Associated Press that Scott's past incitement of concertgoers offers a history that could make it easier to pursue negligence claims against companies that planned and managed the show, which killed eight people and left hundreds injured. And although the investigations have just begun, experts expect dozens more lawsuits seeking damages that could climb into hundreds of millions of dollars.