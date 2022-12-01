Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Princess of Chaos review: Len Brown-Bevan Chuang affair and an entertaining spin

By Russell Baillie
3 mins to read
The new TV movie depicts former Auckland mayor Len Brown's infamous affair with Bevan Chuang. Photo / Dean Purcell

The new TV movie depicts former Auckland mayor Len Brown's infamous affair with Bevan Chuang. Photo / Dean Purcell

REVIEW

A new telly movie offers an entertaining spin on Len Brown’s infamous affair with council adviser Bevan Chuang.

Watching Len Brown have sex is actually funnier than you might think. Let’s rephrase. Watching the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment