The new TV movie depicts former Auckland mayor Len Brown's infamous affair with Bevan Chuang. Photo / Dean Purcell

REVIEW

A new telly movie offers an entertaining spin on Len Brown’s infamous affair with council adviser Bevan Chuang.

Watching Len Brown have sex is actually funnier than you might think. Let’s rephrase. Watching the former mayor of Auckland, played by Michael Hurst, in depictions of the consensual relations he had with Bevan Chuang, played by Xana Tang, make for some amusing moments in Princess of Chaos, a surprisingly entertaining television feature offering its own spin on the infamous affair and its fallout.

No, those sex scenes aren’t sexy. They clearly aren’t meant to be. But how they’re done is part of this telefeature’s lateral-minded reinterpretation of the scandal that became 2013′s biggest, tawdriest local-media event.

Throughout, Tang’s Chuang breaks the fourth wall in a way that fans of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag will find familiar. That includes when she’s in flagrante delicto with His Worship, or later with Luigi Wewege (Richard Crouchley), the campaign worker for Brown’s political rival John Palino who bullied her into making her affair with the mayor public.

Tang is terrific as Chuang. As she needs to be, given the film is all about the ambitious young woman and that she’s in almost every scene, switching between events as they unfold or commenting on them with the benefit of hindsight.

“This is where I say no and it all goes away,” she says as a closed-door physical encounter with Brown escalates. She doesn’t say no.

Bevan Chuang. Photo / Greg Bowker

Sometimes, it doesn’t take quite as long to be wise after the fact. “He’s a dick,” she tells us after meeting Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater. “You’re a dick,” she tells Slater to his face in the next breath. Omar Al-Sobky certainly captures Slater in all his oleaginous former glory.

Elsewhere, there’s a definite comedic leaning in the wider cast – Millen Baird as John Palino; Justine Smith as a Brown staffer, Cohen Holloway as Slater’s roving reporter Stephen Cook, and Ray O’Leary and David Correos as a panel interviewing Chuang for a council job. And, jarringly, Jason Gunn turns up as a current-affairs host seemingly based on, well, Jason Gunn. Oddly, this was 2013 and back then, comedians as current-affairs hosts was still a few years away.

Then again, we’re not here for a media history lesson. As the rider at the beginning says, Princess of Chaos is based on actual events but “elements have been changed or fictionalised for dramatic purposes”. But the script by Ally Xue and Fiona Samuel, directed by Kiel McNaughton, certainly captures the bizarre farce that erupted when the affair became public knowledge and Chuang was abandoned and left vulnerable by those who had pushed her into the media spotlight.

Undoubtedly, Brown won’t welcome this reminder of the taint on his political legacy. Although Hurst’s broad portrayal of him – trembling knees and all – is possibly no worse than the editorial cartoons it inspired at the time.

The film may paint Chuang as much smarter and less flaky than she was at the time. It also leans a little heavily on both supposed daddy issues from her father’s abandonment of her family and the pressure of her mother to find a man and start producing grandkids. But she’s made a compelling character, and retelling the whole sorry affair through her eyes makes Princess of Chaos much more than a rehash of yesterday’s headlines.

Princess of Chaos airs on TVNZ 2, Tuesday. 9.00pm