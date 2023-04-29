Prince William is set to star in a first-of-its-kind documentary series. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William will star in his own fly-on-the-wall documentary series.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales- who has three children with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales - is joining forces with ITV for the series, which will follow him around the UK on a number of public appearances as he launches a homelessness initiative.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: “This is pretty extraordinary — its never been done before.

”Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.”

He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.

”He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people. TV is a great way to do that.

Prince William is said to be keen to highlight the work he is doing. Photo / Getty Images

”However, royal insiders are keen to point out that William’s documentary will be nothing like the bombshell docuseries his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Duchess Meghan made for Netflix.

The source added: “This is a dramatic contrast to what Harry has been doing. William has invited cameras to follow him as he fulfils his duties, giving a proper insight into himself and his work as Prince of Wales — this isn’t anything like his brother’s TV appearances.”

The brothers fractured relationship however is set to be on show on May 6, during the King’s Coronation.

Prince Harry is reportedly still in the dark over a coronation detail that will guarantee fame or shame for the Montecito royal.

Despite the Duke of Sussex’s persistent requests for Westminster Abbey’s seating arrangements prior to his RSVP announcement, the prince is still not privy to where he will be allocated during the coronation ceremony, according to Page Six.

Buckingham Palace has not shared any details on the seating arrangements, meaning Harry could very well be in the nosebleeds on his father’s big day instead of front-and-centre with his fellow relatives.