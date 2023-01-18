Chelsea Handler has found fodder in Prince Harry's memoir for her opening monologue as host of the Critic's Choice Awards. Photos / Getty Images

Chelsea Handler has found fodder in Prince Harry's memoir for her opening monologue as host of the Critic's Choice Awards. Photos / Getty Images

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, has become the butt of a popular comedian’s jokes after she mocked his tales of woe in front of a live audience.

According to the New York Post, Chelsea Handler’s opening monologue as host of the Critique’s Choice Awards on Sunday night took aim at the prince, claiming the world has had enough of hearing about his “frostbitten penis”.

“Niecy Nash Betts is nominated for Dahmer. Dahmer became the third highest-viewed show on Netflix, with a combined watch time of 1 billion hours,” she said before continuing, “Which, apparently, is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. Enough already,” she went on.

Chandler’s not the first star to turn on the prince since accusations from his book have been aired and he’s spoken out against his family in a series of major television interviews.

Last week NFL podcast host Bill Simmons, who has millions of listeners, shot venom at the Duke of Sussex in his latest episode, branding him “the worst”.

Sports journalist and Spotify heavyweight Bill Simmons delivered an epic rant about Prince Harry. Photo / Getty Images

In an astonishing rant, Simmons said he was “embarrassed to share Spotify with” Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle, has a US $25 million (NZ$39.7m) multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Simmons said: “Shoot this guy into the sun. I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table?

“He just whines about s***, he keeps giving interviews. Who gives a s***? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favourite son.

“I can’t stand him. I’m so embarrassed I f***ing have to share Spotify with him, the guy sucks.

“What does he do? What’s your talent? So you were born into the royal family and then you left.

“You live in f***ing Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and no one cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them. Honestly, he’s the worst.”

And in a worrying turn for Team Sussex, the New York Times has questioned whether the airing of what seem to be increasingly petty grievances are now becoming “repetitive and tiresome” and damaging their brand.

One US television host described Prince Harry as “gauche” while Meghan McCain, from The View, also complained about being bombarded with details about the life of a privileged couple, swimming in cash, living in a mansion and yet constantly grumbling.

We’ve all just fallen down some wormhole where we will never be free of hearing every single detail of Prince Harrys life - and why he believes no one has ever had a worse life than his.



This is never going to end. He’s never going to let us live! pic.twitter.com/VNZkqbrJr7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2023

“We’ve all just fallen down some wormhole where we will never be free of hearing every single detail of Prince Harry’s life – and why he believes no one has ever had a worse life than his,” said Meghan McCain, host of US daytime chat show The View.

“This is never going to end. He’s never going to let us live!”

Sarah Lyall, who for 18 years was the New York Times’ London correspondent, wrote last week:

“Something has changed.

“Even in the United States, which has a soft spot for royals in exile and a generally higher tolerance than Britain does for redemptive stories about overcoming trauma and family dysfunction, there is a sense that there are only so many revelations the public can stomach.”







