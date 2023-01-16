19 December 2022 | Rishi Sunak was asked about the comments Jeremy Clarkson made in a newspaper column about the Duchess of Sussex. Video / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology for writing an offensive article about the Duchess of Sussex last December.

The British broadcaster, 62, shared his apology on Instagram, writing that he was sorry for writing in his controversial piece for The Sun that he “hated” Meghan “on a cellular level”, and claiming he reached out to the couple on Christmas Day to apologise.

But now a spokesperson for the Sussexes has rubbished that statement, claiming Clarkson solely reached out to Harry.

In a statement seen by People today, the spokesperson wrote, “On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.

“While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny,” the statement continued.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written “in a hurry,” as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

Entertainment industry magazine Variety reported Amazon, currently home to Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour, won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons that have already been commissioned.

This means that the notorious Top Gear presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024.

Prime Video declined to comment to Variety on the story.

In a long statement posted on his Instagram early on Tuesday (NZT), Clarkson said he was sorry “All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head” and said ITV and Amazon were “incandescent” over the column.

