Jason David Frank and Tammie Frank. Photo / @tammie_frank

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank reportedly died after quarrelling with his wife Tammie Frank over the weekend.

TMZ claimed this week that according to “sources with direct knowledge” Frank’s death was the result of suicide.

The actor’s estranged wife, who filed for divorce in August, began arguing with him after they checked into separate rooms at a Texas hotel on Friday, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Though they were staying in different rooms, the couple reportedly argued in Tammie’s room that evening, but the situation calmed when hotel staff got involved. Just hours later, they began arguing again, and Frank locked his wife out of his room. She allegedly then called police to check on him around 5am on Saturday.

Page Six has contacted Frank’s rep for comment.

He was best known for playing the original Green and White Ranger Tommy Oliver in 1993′s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Fellow former Power Ranger Walter E. Jones took to Instagram to commemorate Frank. He wrote: “Can’t believe it … RIP Jason David Frank My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Frank was the father of four children and found fame as an actor who specialised in mixed martial arts (MMA).

While he started as the Green Ranger in Season 1, he was in fact an enemy of the Power Rangers in early episodes. But the script flipped his role to become a good guy.

Eventually he became the White Ranger and took up the mantle of leader of the group.

He was in a leading Power Rangers role for three seasons, starring in 123 episodes.

In the adaptions that followed, Frank reprised his role as Tommy Oliver in Power Rangers Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel and HyperForce.

Frank also competed in MMA matches from 2008 to 2010.

Where to get help

If you are worried about your or someone else’s mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.