Popstar Harry Styles has officially launched his new non-binary beauty brand, Pleasing

Harry Styles just dropped his own beauty brand, Pleasing. Photo / Pleasing / Dazed

Harry Styles — the gift that keeps on giving — has launched a non-binary beauty brand named Pleasing, that so far features nail polish and skincare products.

Rumours of the brand came as early as May this year, when the pop star was listed as the director of a new company selling perfume and cosmetics.

Proving himself a king of intrigue, since then Styles was seen sporting hoodies with "Pleasing" written on them, then British GQ's Style Editor, Zak Maoui, shared photos of posters around London sporting the same word.

Now, there's an official website, with pre-orders available now and the official launch date set for November 29.

"When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful," Styles said in a press release. Which is probably why his hands feature in the model photo for his four-polish "Perfect Polish Set".

Harry Styles models the nail polish for his new non-binary beauty brand, Pleasing. Photo / Pleasing

Considering Styles' is well known for shaking up his fashion and rocking colourful nails, his choice to start with polish makes perfect sense.

"It's starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," he told Dazed in an interview. "Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails'."

"It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish," Styles continued.

With surprisingly affordable price tags, the brand has launched with a four-polish "Perfect Polish Set" for $95, two single nail polish colours for $29 each, "The Pleasing Pen" to "refresh lips and eyes" for $44 and an illuminating serum for $51.

As Styles said, all products are to highlight, not conceal, as beauty brands are so often focused on.

There are already promises of more to come, so watch this space.