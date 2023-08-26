One of the biggest pop stars on the planet has graced the cover of Vogue magazine, but you’d be forgiven for not recognising who it is. Photos / Instagram

One of the biggest pop stars on the planet has graced the cover of Vogue magazine, but you’d be forgiven for not recognising who it is. Photos / Instagram

Dua Lipa is unrecognisable in her most recent magazine feature.

The One Kiss singer, 28, made the cover of Vogue France’s September issue, however her fans were shocked by how different she looked, even failing to identify her as the cover star.

Lipa, who recently appeared in the Margot Robbie blockbuster Barbie, posed for a collection of edgy photos for the magazine, which were taken by distinguished fashion photographer Mert Alas, reports news.com.au.

In one monochrome snap, the British pop star could be seen flaunting bleached blonde eyebrows as she posed topless, using her hands to hide her chest.

Vogue France shared the cover on its official Instagram account, writing, “Dua Lipa as you have never seen her before!”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post, shocked by the star’s intense styling and unrecognisable face.

One wrote, “Where’s Dua in this pic?” While another commented, “WOW unrecognisable.”

Of course, there was also some harsh criticism of the magazine shoot, with one person writing, “Way to make her not look like Dua Lipa.”

“That does not look like Dua Lipa!” a fourth shared.

Lipa got candid with the publication, revealing that she had developed two versions of herself over the years – one being the superstar singer who wows millions of fans with her disco-influenced hits. The other, a more relaxed persona that she reserves for her “inner circle”.

“In the beginning, I wanted to believe that I had to be the same person at home and on stage. Now, I’ve learned to keep certain aspects of myself for my inner circle,” Lipa shared.

Dua Lipa poses for Vogue France's September issue. Photo / Instagram

She added: “There’s the Dua who is chill at home, then in the media, there’s this exaggerated version of myself who is also called Dua, and who gives it her all on stage.

“This doubleness allows me to maintain a normal life. When I have a professional meeting, I switch to ‘Dua Lipa Music Career’ mode, but right after I can also meet my friends in ‘Private Dua’ mode, and put all the rest to the side.

“These two sides help me stay grounded.”

In another interview, the popstar confessed that she “never” listens to her own songs, which have been topping charts since she first entered the music sphere in 2015.

“When I’m working on an album, it’s on repeat, but as soon as it releases, I never listen to it again,” she said. “Unless it comes on randomly on the radio or in the club …”



