Piers Morgan and Susanna Ried jealous over Six60 concerts on Good Morning Britain

While the world continues to fight the battle and contain Covid-19, here in Aotearoa we are enjoying a hot summer and the odd concert.

The gigs include fan favourite Six60 whose nationwide Six60 Saturdays tour started a few weeks ago in Waitangi, with a gig also on during the weekend in Hastings.

Thousands attended the concerts and will be going to Six60 Saturdays in the coming weeks.

The concerts have even captured the imagination of overseas media, including popular breakfast show Good Morning Britain hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters was interviewed by Morgan and Reid overnight.

"20,000 New Zealanders gathered to enjoy an outdoor concert over the weekend," Morgan said.

"This is just a dream, isn't it for us in the UK?" co-host Reid asked.

Morgan pointed out that no concert-goers could be seen wearing masks or social distancing because "there is no Covid".

Six60's concert at Waitangi on January 16 was the biggest production event in the world at the time given Covid restrictions. Photo / File

"They just don't have the virus they got on top of it, they shut down their borders and people who want to go in have to quarantine for two weeks."

Morgan asked Walters what the concert was like and he said it felt "really great".

"We felt really fortunate we didn't want the rest of the world to shut down for us to be able to do this, but look, we are lucky."

Six60 concerts are causing jealousy from those in lockdown overseas. Photo / File

Walters also praised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealanders saying "we did what we had to do".

In a post to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night, Walters posted a video of Good Morning Britain with the caption "Here we go".

English musician Jools Holland said it's a great joy to see a concert being played also mentioning their song Don't Forget Your Roots is a favourite of his.