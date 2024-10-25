Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead, dies at 84

An official statement posted to Lesh's Facebook account Friday said Lesh "passed peacefully" and was "surrounded by his family and full of love." Video / 9News

Phil Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead whose bass lines powered the band’s songs over three decades and contributed to hits such as Box of Rain, died October 25 at age 84.

The death was announced in a statement posted to his official Instagram page.

Lesh, alongside bandmates Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia, were the front three of the Grateful Dead from the band’s early years in San Francisco’s 1960s music scene until Garcia died in 1995.

While Garcia’s roots were in bluegrass and American folk music, Lesh influenced the band with his interests in experimental bass lines and avant-garde riffs. Lesh was seen as pushing the band towards some of its signature concert experiences such as the free-form “space” interludes.