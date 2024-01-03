Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber says he had a poltergeist at his house in Eaton Square. Photo / AP

Andrew Lloyd Webber had to call a priest to get a poltergeist out of his home.

The Phantom of the Opera composer explained he enlisted the help of the church to rid his 19th century home in Belgravia, central London, of a mischievous spirit that delighted in arranging piles of paper in different areas of the house.

Asked if he had seen a ghost at any of the theatres he owns, he said he hadn’t but told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is arguably most well-known for his show Phantom of the Opera.

”It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room. In the end we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left.”

While the 75-year-old musical theatre guru has never seen a ghost on stage, his sometime collaborator, Cameron Mackintosh, recalled a “mysterious” presence he once experienced at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which is London’s oldest theatre and currently owned by Andrew.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, left, and Cameron Mackintosh appear at the curtain call for Phantom of the Opera following the final Broadway performance at the Majestic Theatre in April last year in New York. Photo / AP

Cameron said: “On the opening night of Miss Saigon in 1989, I walked onto the vast stage and stood with [designer] John Napier. As we gazed into the beautiful empty auditorium, we felt a chill and heard some slight sounds above our heads in the grid.

”Even the light we were in seemed to take on a mysterious tinge. In less than a minute, it was gone, but we both felt some presence.”

But it seemed the “presence” was a positive sign for the production.

Cameron added: “Later the theatre’s old manager George Hoare told me, ‘That was the Man in Grey. He always turns up if you’re going to have a big hit!’”