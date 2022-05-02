Has Pete Davidson made a permanent commitment to Kim and her kids? Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson has added some fresh ink to his collection of tattoos and it's got fans speculating it's a confirmation of Davidson's commitment to new girlfriend Kim Kardashian - and her four children.

New photographs of the comedian, taken outside the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, reveal a brand new neck tattoo that seems to read "KNSCP", as reported by the New York Post.

Fans on social media are convinced the 'K" stands for Kim, with the other letters representing each of her four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Pete Davidson Gets A Tattoo Of What Appears To Be The Initials Of Kim Kardashian & Her Four Children Names. (KNSCP) *Kim, North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm* 👀 pic.twitter.com/rgNQmFeZ7g — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) April 30, 2022

This isn't the first time Davidson has inked himself in loving tribute to a woman he's dating, nor is it the first tattoo he's gotten in reference to Kardashian. Davidson already has a tattoo of Kim's full name as well as one that says "My girl is a lawyer", referencing her passing of the bar exam back in 2021.

Photos of the tattoos were discussed when Kardashian appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show in March. The reality TV star told DeGeneres, "Yeah, he has a few tattoos - a few cute ones, you know, that he got... I think my favourite one, it says, 'My Girl Is A Lawyer,' and that one's really cute."

Davidson, 28 and Kardashian, 41, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual White House correspondents dinner on Saturday. Kardashian wore a glittering Balenciaga dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, with Davidson rocking Vans, a sleek black suit and Prada sunglasses. Interestingly, the tattoo wasn't visible at the event, fueling more speculation that Davidson's fresh ink is even fresher than initially realised.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attended the White House correspondents dinner over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Kardashian and Davidson have been dating since October 2021, and appear to only be growing closer.

Neither of the stars has commented on Davidson's latest tattoo but it's likely the assumed meaning doesn't sit well with Kardashian's ex, and father to her four children, Kanye West.