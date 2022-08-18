The Kardashians returns for season 2. Video / Hulu

It's bad news for fans who were expecting to see Pete Davidson in the new season of The Kardashians.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor and Skims founder Kim Kardashian recently split after just nine months of dating, and while the comedian appeared briefly in the season two trailer of the Hulu reality show, he's not expected to feature that often due to being a "private person".

A source told The New York Post's Page Six column: "He's in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete."

Pete Davidson will hardly be seen on the new season of The Kardashians. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

They added: "He was not on the first season. I don't know how they're doing the second season, but he's not a part of that world."

It comes after a trailer was released for the highly anticipated second season of the Hulu show, where cameras captured the moment 41-year-old Kardashian propositioned the King of Staten Island star after the Met Gala.

The final seconds of the trailer ended with the comedian talking to Khloe Kardashian, 38, when the mother-of-four interrupted to ask him: "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?"

He was then seen dropping items from his hands and running to the bathroom as the door closed.

The reality star also gushed about their romance in the trailer. She said: "Life is good, I have a new boyfriend. I'm just having a really good time."

Despite the pair having dated for most of the first season, Davidson was never seen in person, despite being heard on the phone.

Meanwhile, his former flame is said to be "very supportive" of his decision to attend therapy.

Sparks flew between the former couple after Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live last year. Photo / SNL

Following their breakup, it emerged that the Saturday Night Live alum had turned to therapy after being repeatedly mocked by Kanye West - Kardashian's ex-husband - on social media.

A source said: "Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy. "Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things - now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."

The Donda rapper responded to the news of the couple's separation by taking to Instagram to post a mock New York Times newspaper story that featured the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".

The outspoken rap star subsequently removed the controversial post - but reportedly claimed the Skims owner was still left feeling angry and upset. A source said: "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally."

The TV star - who has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the musician - remains on good terms with Davidson and she "won't tolerate" the Good Morning rapper's reaction.

The insider explained that she is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this".

The pair's split is said to have been a "mutual decision" with an insider insisting that reconciliation is an unlikely prospect.

The source said: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden. "And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald