Pete Davidson's recent outing has gone viral after he shoved a fan. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson is known for being a laid back comedian but it appears the star lost his cool court side this week.

While attending the Knicks v Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden yesterday the former Saturday Night Live comedian was taking photos with fans when he suddenly lost his temper.

In a video posted on Twitter, the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian took photos with fans when a man in pink polo shirt slowly made his way up to the star and placed his arm around his shoulders.

The act caught Davidson off guard who didn’t take kindly to it and shoved the man away, proceeding to exchange some words with him.

Pete Davidson can be seen shoving a man in a pink polo shirt at the Knicks game. Photo / Twitter

It’s unclear what exactly was said between the two but Davidson appeared angry about the situation and after posing with other fans for a final photo, he continued to shake his head while the man in the pink top walked in the other direction.

The video received mixed replies on Twitter with one person calling Davidson “mean”.

“Sorry but the actor was mean. The guy had a few drinks and was probably just trying to talk to him and stumbles. Get over yourself dude. Typical NY.” The person said. Another added, “I absolutely do not like Pete. Used to see so many New Yorkers like him in college. He’s talentless and a hack.”

Another person posted an extended video of the moment which appeared to show the man insistently touching and asking Davison for a photo before the comedian snapped.

Fans replied to the extended video claiming Davidson’s actions were “totally warranted” while another said, “Keep your hands to yourself. Just because someone is a celebrity doesn’t mean you get to invade their personal space. Do better.”

It comes after the star was involved in a car accident with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders last month.

The 29-year-old comedian is said to have been driving his Mercedes through a quiet neighbourhood “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of the vehicle. The car mounted the footpath, slammed into a fire hydrant and skidded across the lawn of a nearby house causing some minor damage to a corner of the home.

Latest reports suggest the star could face criminal charges for the accident with sources telling TMZ the Beverly Hills Police Department has completed its investigation and has now referred the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s office will determine whether Davidson will be charged as he was “travelling at a high rate of speed”.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash.